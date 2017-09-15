TV News Roundup: ‘The Orville’ Becomes Fox’s Biggest Drama Debut in Two Years in Delayed Viewing

In today’s roundup, “The Orville” sees impressive delayed viewing numbers, and Michael McKean is among newest additions to cast of Amazon’s “Good Omens.”

RATINGS

Fox’s new sci-fi drama “The Orville” from creator Seth MacFarlane became the network’s largest drama debut in over two years in delayed viewing since “Empire” in January 2015. In L3, the show delivered a 3.5 rating, Fox’s highest-rated drama launch since “Empire” (5.3 in L3) and television’s highest-rated drama premiere in nearly a year since “Designated Survivor” (3.7 in L3), according to Nielsen data. The show has also averaged 11.3 million viewers across multiple platforms, up 31% from the show’s premiere on Sunday night.

“Outlander” Season 3 launched Sept. 10 to series’ record-high viewership of 1.49 million viewers in Live+SD, according to Nielsen data. The series went on to nab 2.1 million That is the third highest season premiere in Starz history behind “Power” Season 3 (2.3 million) and “Power” Season 4 (1.7 million).

PREMIERE DATES

“Poldark” is returning to Masterpiece on PBS for Season 3 on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. In the third season, the series continues to present exploits of Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) and his fiery partner Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) as an intrepid eighteenth-century duo. “Poldark” is based on the novels by Winston Graham and written and created for television by Debbie Horsfield.

SPECIALS

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The special will be broadcast in front of a life studio audience from Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H. Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist will be joined by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. A roundtable of “Morning Joe” guests and panelists from the past decade will also appear to reflect on the previous 10 years and provide full analysis of that morning’s biggest stories and breaking political news. “Morning Joe” airs weekdays from 6-9 a.m. ET.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

NBCUniversal Owned Television stations announced that Stacy Owen has been named president and general manager of the Bay Area NBC and Telemundo, KNTV and KSTS. In this role, Owen will lead NBCUniversal’s local television stations that serve English and Spanish-speaking viewers in the San Francisco Bay area and oversee all operations of both stations including: news, sales, marketing and promotions, technology, digital, and community affairs. She will move to the Bay Area from her current role as assistant news director at KNBC in Los Angeles and will report to Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal owned television stations.