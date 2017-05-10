CW Renews ‘The Originals’ and ‘iZombie’ for New Seasons

The CW has renewed “The Originals” and “iZombie” for the 2017-2018 television season, Variety has learned.

“The Originals” will head into its fifth season, while “iZombie” will be heading into its fourth season.

Created by Julie Plec, “The Originals” is a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries,” which premiered in 2013. The flagship “Vampire” series signed off this spring, ending its eight season run, so renewing “Originals” keeps the franchise at the network for at least another season.

“Originals” follows Joseph Morgan’s Klaus Mikaelson and his family in New Orleans. Morgan stars alongside Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel. Plec serves as executive producer with Leslie Morgenstein. The series hails from Bonanza Productions Inc., My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

The show has remained relatively stable in its fourth season, which is currently averaging a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 972,000 viewers per episode. That represents a decrease of just 11% in the key demo and a slight increase in total viewers compared to Season 3.

“iZombie” is based on the characters from DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint. Rose McIver toplines the series, and stars alongside Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders and Aly Michalka. The show hails from “Veronica Mars” creator Rob Thomas, who executive produces with Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge. Bonanza Productions Inc., Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television produce the series.

Now in its third season, this supernatural procedural has dipped quite a bit in ratings. Midway through Season 3, it is averaging a 0.3 rating and 905,000 viewers per episode, down over 30% in both measures from Season 2.

With both renewals, the CW has officially made decisions for every returning show for the 2017-2018 season. “Originals” and “iZombie” join already-renewed series “Arrow,” “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and “Supernatural.” The network cancelled freshman series “No Tomorrow” and “Frequency.”