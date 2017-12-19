‘The Office’ Revival Eyed at NBC

NBC is in early talks to revive “The Office,” sources tell Variety.

Series star Steve Carell would not be involved in this new installment, which would continue the misadventures of the officemates at the Dunder-Mifflin paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

An NBC spokesperson declined to comment. TVLine first reported news of a possible revival.

Executive produced by Greg Daniels, the original NBC series “The Office,” based on the British show of the same name, ran from 2005 to 2013. It starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson, Mindy Kaling, and B.J. Novak among others. It received a total of 42 Emmy nominations during its run, winning five.

Speaking on Variety‘s “Remote Controlled” podcast in November, Fischer had expressed doubt that a new installment of the show would ever take place.

“I don’t think it’ll ever happen,” she said. “I would do it if there was some circumstance where everybody got back together, and could be brought back together in some amazing way, I would say yes. But I’m not sure it’s realistic. The characters, they had arcs. They had growth. Jim and Pam left Dunder-Mifflin. Michael left Dunder-Mifflin. And it would be hard to manufacture why all the people were back working together. And I’m not sure the show works if we’re all in different locations. … I immediately start thinking, how did Jim and Pam get back from Austin? And Michael’s living with Holly now. It would almost have to be a scenario where it’s ‘the lost tapes of “The Office,”‘ where you somehow go back in time and there’s all of these lost stories where we weirdly look 5 years older.”

But NBC has reason to be in the revival business after successfully relaunching “Will & Grace” this fall. The new season of that show was one of the network’s highest-rated shows of the season thus far and was renewed for another season before the first had even aired.