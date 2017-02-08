Netflix has greenlit “The OA” for a second season, just eight weeks after the first installment of the mind-bending supernatural drama debuted.

“The OA” is written and produced by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. In the series, Marling (pictured above) stars as Prairie Johnson, a young blind woman who returns to her hometown after an unexplained seven-year absence — her eyesight restored and now calling herself “The OA.” She refuses to talk about her disappearance with anyone except four teenage boys and their high school teacher, sharing an incredible story involving her past identities, abduction and transdimensional travels in order to recruit them for a mysterious mission.

Netflix released season one of “The OA,” comprising eight one-hour episodes, on Dec. 16 with hardly any advance publicity.

In addition to Marling, the series cast includes Emory Cohen (“Brooklyn”), Scott Wilson (“The Walking Dead”), Phyllis Smith (“The Office”), Jason Isaacs (the “Harry Potter” films), Alice Krige (“Star Trek: First Contact”), Patrick Gibson (“The Tudors”) and Brendan Meyer (“Mr. Young”).

“The OA” is executive produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Sarah Esberg from Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar, alongside Batmanglij and Marling.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The OA” season 2: