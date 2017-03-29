“The Mindy Project” will return to Hulu for one final season, Variety has confirmed. Season 6, the show’s last, will premiere on the streaming service in September.

The Mindy Kaling-created series, produced by Universal TV in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, bowed on Fox in 2012, part of a freshman class that included “Ben and Kate.” It ran on the network for three seasons before being canceled by Fox and picked up by Hulu in 2015. The series was recently sold into syndication on VH1 and Freeform.

Kaling had hinted at a possible end before. “I have an ending in mind,” she told Variety in June.

“It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind ‘The Mindy Project,'” Craig Erwich, Hulu’s head of content, said. “This series has been part of Hulu since we launched the service and, thanks to Mindy’s incredibly unique voice and vision, has remained one of our most popular and beloved series over the past five years. While we can’t wait to see what Mindy has in store for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic sixth and final season, we know ‘The Mindy Project’ will live on as fans will continue to watch, discover and re-live all of the best moments from the complete series on Hulu.”

At its start, the “The Mindy Project” drew a large amount of critical praise. “Mindy comes across as more real than many a sitcom heroine,” went Variety‘s review. “Single at 31, worrying about her weight, engaging in meaningless sex, going on an uncomfortable blind date (with former “Office” co-star Ed Helms), and sparring with a brusque colleague (Chris Messina) who tells her to lose 15 pounds.” The first season also earned a WGA Award nomination for best new series.

“The Mindy Project” is created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling. Executive producers also include showrunner Matt Warburton, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy, and Michael Spiller.