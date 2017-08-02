‘The Middle’ Set to End With Season 9

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
The Middle Renewed S9
ABC sitcom “The Middle” will draw to an end following the upcoming ninth season, Variety has confirmed.

News of the show’s end was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.

More to come …

    1. robinhelene says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:18 am

      My husband and I love this show and will really miss it. This family is warm, real and funny. My husband always asks me which of the Heck kids I’d want to adopt if I had to choose one. I really don’t want to adopt ANY of them, but I always choose Sue, who at least is sweet and caring, if sometimes TOO emotional.

    2. Terry Schilmeister says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:13 am

      So Sorry to hear that The Middle is coming to a close. What a Grade-A ensemble. I will miss the show. Thank You cast for giving me a fantastic 9 years of fun and laughter. Bless You All.

