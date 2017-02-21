Fox has renewed the “The Mick” for a second season for the 2017-2018 season, Variety has learned.

“The Mick” follows an unapologetic degenerate –played by star Kaitlin Olson — who suddenly finds herself stuck raising her spoiled niece and nephews in the affluent town of Greenwich, Connecticut when her sister flees the country to avoid being locked in prison.

Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton, Carla Jimenez and Scott MacArthur star alongside Olson.

“The Mick” debuted midseason at the beginning of this year and quickly became a favorite of Fox execs, landing an additional episode-order early in its freshman season, which will tally up to 17 episodes. No word yet on the number of episodes for Season 2.

“From the earliest stages of development, all of us at FOX had enormous faith in ‘The Mick,’ and it hasn’t disappointed,” said David Madden, president, entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Kaitlin is a fearless comedic force, and the rest of the cast has just proven to be phenomenal. John and Dave Chernin have a very clear vision of what this show is, and they execute on that vision each week to perfection. We really couldn’t be happier with ‘The Mick,’ and we’re so thrilled to renew the series for a second season.”

In Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings, “The Mick” is averaging 1.3 in the 18-49 demographic and 3.61 million viewers on the whole. Per Fox, each episode averages 8 million viewers with multi-platform viewing. The series debut got a boost with a special post-NFL premiere.

“The Mick” was created by John and Dave Chernin, who worked with Olson on FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The Chernin brothers serve as executive producers with Nicholas Frenkel, Oly Obst and Randall Einhorn, who directed the pilot. Olson doubles as star and co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox Television is the studio.

A new episode of “The Mick” airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.