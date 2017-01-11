Fox has ordered four more episodes of freshman comedy “The Mick,” Variety has learned, bringing the series’ first season order up to 17.

Only three episodes of the Kaitlin Olson comedy have aired thus far, but the premiere, which bowed after a hotly contested NFL game with playoff implications, has now notched a 3.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted demo in Nielsen’s Live+7 numbers, making it the biggest comedy debut of the 2016-17 season. The second episode drew a 1.3 demo rating in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers, and tacked on an extra 0.6 once three days of viewing was counted.

“The Mick” stars Olson as a degenerate who suddenly finds herself stuck raising her spoiled niece (Sofia Black-D’Elia, “The Night Of”) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life;” newcomer Jack Stanton) in affluent Greenwich, CT after her sister flees the country to avoid being locked away in prison.

“We love Kaitlin Olson — she’s a great comedic force,” said Fox Co-CEO Gary Newman at the TCA Winter press tour in Pasadena.

The series, created and written by John and Dave Chernin (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), is produced by 20th Century Fox TV. The Chernin brothers, Nicholas Frenkel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), and Oly Obst (“Barely Famous”), along with pilot director Randall Einhorn, are executive producers. Olson is a co-executive producer on the series.