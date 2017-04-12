Syfy has renewed “The Magicians” for a third season.

The renewal comes ahead of the current second season’s scheduled April 19 finale. Airing Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Syfy, the series is averaging a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demo and 810,000 viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — up 9.4% in the demo and 4.5% in viewers from season one.

Based on the novels by Lev Grossman, “The Magicians” tells the story of Quentin Coldwater and his group of 20-something friends, who enter a world of most use their novice magic skills as they are thrust into a beautiful-but dangerous enchanted realm called Fillory. The series stars Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, and Jade Tailor. It is produced by Universal Cable Productions and executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams.

In March, Syfy renewed two other veteran dramas — “The Expanse” for a third season and “12 Monkeys” for a fourth and final season. In February, the cable channel canceled “Incorporated,” a freshman drama from executive producers Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Todd, with “The Good Wife” scribe Ted Humphrey serving as showrunner.

Watch a preview of Wednesday night’s penultimate episode below: