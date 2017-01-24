TNT has renewed “The Librarians” for a fourth season, Variety has learned. The renewal comes just two days after the Season 3 finale.

“The Librarians” grew out of a series of TV movies in the Aughts starring Noah Wyle, who executive produces and guest stars on the series. The series centers on an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around. Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, and John Harlan Kim star in the series as protectors of the world’s mystical treasures, with Emmy winner John Larroquette as their reluctant caretaker.

While not necessarily a giant in the scripted game, “The Librarians” nonetheless performs decently for the network, pulling in around 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings and generally tacking on an extra 800,000 viewers or so and another 0.2 in the demo in Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings.

TNT has also recently renewed stalwart “Major Crimes,” in addition to making a push into edgier scripted far with series like “Good Behavior” and “Animal Kingdom,” both of which will be returning for second seasons.

“The Librarians” is produced by Electric Entertainment, with executive producers Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Wyle.