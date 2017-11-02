You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Late Show’ Drops Jeremy Piven Interview Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Erin Nyren

Jeremy Piven CBS Pilot
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

A pre-taped interview with “Wisdom of the Crowd” actor Jeremy Piven will no longer air on Friday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” amid sexual harassment allegations against the actor.

According to a spokesperson from CBS, the interview was taped on Monday, Oct. 30, before news of the allegations broke. “Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest,” the spokesperson told Variety.

Piven was on the show to promote “Wisdom of the Crowd,” which premiered on CBS Oct. 1.

Piven “unequivocally” denied the allegations of harassment leveled by reality star Ariane Bellamar, who wrote in a series of tweets that Piven had groped her multiple times, both on the set of “Entourage” and at the Playboy Mansion.

CBS released a statement at the time of the allegations, writing that they were “looking into the matter.”

HBO, which broadcasted “Entourage,” also released a statement asserting that the premium cabler has a zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment and that they had not heard of any of any misbehavior from Piven towards Bellamar before Bellamar’s Tuesday allegations.

The reality star’s accusations are the latest in a wave of women and men coming forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry and beyond, triggered by the Harvey Weinstein scandal in which over 60 women accused the former mogul of harassment and inappropriate behavior dating back decades. The scandal erupted after a New York Times exposé on the producer that detailed eight instances in which he settled lawsuits from women who had accused him of sexual harassment, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

