‘The Last Tycoon’ Canceled at Amazon

Just a couple of weeks after Amazon debuted “The Last Tycoon,” the streaming service has abruptly canceled the F. Scott Fitzgerald drama, Variety confirmed on Saturday.

Amazon Studios scrapped plans for a second season of another Fitzgerald drama, “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” starring Christina Ricci, just a couple of days ago. Both cancellations seem to reflect a sea change at Amazon Studios, one mandated by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Variety broke the news on Friday night that Bezos is pushing Amazon Studios toward a massive strategy shift, looking for the streaming service to find its own global hit like “Game of Thrones.” In an interview, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price said they’re looking for “big shows that can make the biggest difference around the world.”

News also broke Friday of a slew of orders Amazon Studios has made to reflect that broad, global appeal. The streaming service gave series orders to a drama from Wong Kar-wai and a comedy starring Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, in addition to three more shows.

“The Last Tycoon’s” cancellation follows the axing of several other shows that lasted only one season at Amazon Studios, including “Good Girls Revolt” and “Mad Dogs.”

“The Last Tycoon” starred Kelsey Grammer, Matt Bomer, and Jennifer Beals, and followed the power struggle between Bomer’s wunderkind studio executive Monroe Stahr and his boss, Grammer’s studio head Pat Brady, in 1930s Hollywood. In her review for Variety, Maureen Ryan called it “a lovely period piece that contains several top-notch performances.”