‘The L Word’ Sequel Series in Development at Showtime

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
The L Word
Showtime/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The L Word” could be coming back to television.

Sources tell Variety that Showtime is developing a sequel series to the show that aired from 2004 to 2009. Many original cast members are attached to the reboot in producing and acting roles.

Based on the original series, the reboot of “The L Word” would center around a new ensemble of women, following their lives, loves and tribulations. However, if the project is greenlit, stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey are expected to serve as executive producers and appear in the series with their characters as a point of connection from the prior series to the new one. Other characters from the original series may also appear in the new version.

Showtime declined to comment.

“The L Word” was created by Ilene Chaiken, who will serve as an executive producer on the Showtime revival. She will remain showrunner on Fox’s “Empire” and continue to develop projects for 20th Century Fox Television under her overall deal with the studio, and is also an executive producer on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Chaiken has been outspoken about her own identity as a lesbian, and has regularly featured LGBTQ relationships on “Empire.” Insiders say the idea for the sequel series first came from Chaiken.

Related

Empire Lesbian Death

‘Empire’ Showrunner Ilene Chaiken Responds to TV’s Lesbian Death Trope

Showtime is currently in the process of bringing on a new writer, executive producer and showrunner who specifically has ties to the lesbian community to bring a fresh perspective to the show by documenting how relationships and experiences have evolved today, and what has changed and hasn’t changed, since the show first aired.

“The L Word” ran for six seasons. After wrapping up its run on Showtime in 2009, the series aired in syndication on Logo. The original followed the lives of a group of lesbians and their friends, played by Beals, Hailey, Moennig, Laurel Holloman, Mia Kirshner and Pam Grier. The groundbreaking series was credited for bringing lesbian characters to the forefront of television, and was nominated for and won many GLAAD Media Awards.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad