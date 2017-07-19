‘The Hunt with John Walsh’ Moves to HLN From CNN

“The Hunt with John Walsh,” a show that features the famous host of “America’s Most Wanted” tracking down criminals, will move to HLN from CNN for its fourth season, in a move that has the two Time Warner-owned networks showcasing one of their original series in a new way.

HLN will air the fourth season – 16 episodes in all, up from the usual eight – exclusively, the network said Thursday. The season will begin Sunday, July 30, at 8 p.m. eastern. CNN and HLN simulcast the third season of the series in 2016. The show is produced by Zero Point Zero Productions.

“We are honored to be working with John Walsh and ZPZ to present this important program that continues to serve the public by spotlighting potentially dangerous fugitives and helping to facilitate their capture,” said Ken Jautz, executive vice president, CNN, in a prepared statement. The series “It’s also a perfect fit for HLN with our emphasis on mysteries and investigations in primetime,” he added.

Hosted by Walsh, a passionate victim’s rights activist, television personality and founder of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the series tries to track new leads to facilitate the capture of fugitives using interviews with victims, loved ones and law enforcement. To date, eight cases have been resolved following the airing of those stories on The Hunt.

“When we launched The Hunt three years ago on CNN, our goal was to bring fugitives – many accused of truly heinous crimes – to justice. We’ve had a great deal of success with the show and I’m glad to continue the mission now on HLN with 16 weekly episodes,” said Walsh, in a statement.

On Sunday, July 23, at 8 p.m., HLN will air “The Hunt with John Walsh: Still Running,” a compilation of open cases from prior seasons.

Each new episode will stream live for subscribers on CNNgo and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Samsung TV, and on the CNN mobile app for iOS and Android. Episodes will also be available on HLN on demand the day after each premiere on cable and satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.