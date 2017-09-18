‘The Handmaids Tale’ Caps Emmy Night With Best Drama Series Win

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has capped a breakthrough year with the Emmy win for best drama series as well as three more wins on Sunday night.

Elizabeth Moss won her first Emmy, for outstanding lead drama actress, while Ann Dowd won outstanding drama supporting actress. In addition, Bruce Miller won for outstanding writing.

Including four more awards at the Creative Arts ceremonies, “Handmaid’s Tale” won a total of eight statues – tying with “Big Little Lies” for the second-highest number of wins after “Saturday Night Live.”

The series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s famed novel marked the first big critical and commercial success for the streaming service. “Handmaid’s” Emmy victory is also a big win for MGM TV, which shepherded the project for years before getting it to air via Hulu.

The series drew attention for its dystopian view of a society in which women were forced to bear children, which seemed suddenly more relevant in the current political climate.

“Handmaid’s” collected 13 Emmy nominations. Toplined by Moss, “Handmaid’s” was steered by showrunner Bruce Miller and executive producer Warren Littlefield.

Season 2 will return to Hulu sometime in 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

 

    1. Dylan says:
      September 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      You are forgetting Handmaid won Outstanding DIRECTING, the first time a woman won best drama directing… So Handmaid didn’t win just 4 tonight but 5… and 9 overall, besting Big Little Lies… so…check your math, Variety.

