‘The Great Indoors’ Canceled After 1 Season at CBS

Comedy series “The Great Indoors” has been canceled after one season at CBSVariety has learned.

The series starred Joel McHale as a renowned adventure reporter for an outdoor magazine who must adapt to the times when he becomes the desk-bound boss to a group of millennials in the digital department of the publication. The series also starred Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Susannah Fielding, Chris Williams, Christine Ko, Shaun Brown, and Stephen Fry. Mike Gibbons, Chris Harris and Andy Ackerman executive produced, with CBS Television Studios producing.

The series aired most of its first season on Thursday nights, where it enjoyed good ratings in the post-“Big Bang Theory” time slot. However, its ratings fell off dramatically on multiple occasions when CBS moved it to Mondays, like when it fell from a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 to a 0.8 between episodes airing on Thursday, April 27, and Monday, May 1. Overall, the series averaged a 1.4 and 6.9 million viewers during its run, ranking it as one of CBS’ top scripted shows for the 2016-2017 season.

CBS gave out 18 series renewals back in March, with “Great Indoors” being one of the few shows not renewed at that time. The returning shows renewed to date include six comedies such as “Big Bang Theory,” “Mom,” and “Life in Pieces”; nine dramas including “Blue Bloods” and “Madam Secretary”; newsmagazines “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes”; and reality series “Survivor.” “Big Brother” was previously renewed for two more seasons back in August.

In addition, five freshman shows were part of the network’s early renewals: dramas “Bull” and “MacGyver;” and comedies “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan,” and “Superior Donuts.” On the pilot side, the network has picked up dramas “SEAL Team,” “Wisdom of the Crowd,” “SWAT,” and “Instinct,” along with previously announced comedy order “Young Sheldon” and “9JKL,” “Me, Myself, and I,” and “By the Book” from executive producer and “Big Bang” star Johnny Galecki.

 

  1. Chris O'Brien says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Was it Joel’s distracting man boobs?

