TV News Roundup: Amazon’s ‘The Grand Tour’ Announces Season 2 Guest Stars

In today’s roundup, “The Grand Tour” Season 2 sets its guest stars, “Saturday Night Live” announces its final two 2017 hosts, and Lifetime’s “You” casts John Stamos in a recurring role.

CASTING

Season 2 of “The Grand Tour” will feature celebrity guests including Luke Evans, Kiefer Sutherland, Hugh Bonneville, Kevin Pietersen, Dominic Cooper, Dynamo, Rory McIlroy, Michael Ball, and Alfie Boe. Each week, two stars who are connected in an unusual way are pitted against each other to see who is the fastest around the track in an all new “Celebrity Face Off.” The first installment airs Dec. 8, and features former talent show judges David Hasselhoff and Ricky Wilson.

James Franco and Kevin Hart are lined up to host the final two episodes of “Saturday Night Live” in 2017. Franco will be frontman for the Dec. 9 edition, with musical guest SZA. Hart takes on hosting duties Dec. 16, with musical guest Foo Fighters. “Lady Bird” star Saoirse Ronan hosts the Dec. 2 installment, with rockers U2 on deck for music.

John Stamos will appear in a key recurring role on Lifetime’s psychological thriller “You.” From Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the drama stars Penn Badgley, Shay Mitchell, and Elizabeth Lail and is set for premiere in 2018. Stamos will play Dr. Nicky, who becomes a fixture in the life of Lail’s character, Beck, much to the dismay of Badgley’s Joe. “You” is based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name.

PREMIERE DATES:

Amazon Prime will premiere all six episodes of “The Last Post” on Dec. 22. From “The Night Of” executive producer Peter Moffat and starring Jessica Raine, Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Neumark Jones, Amanda Drew, Ben Miles, and Stephen Campbell Moore, “The Last Post” is set during the social and political unrest of the mid-sixties in Aden, Yemen, and centers on the lives of a unit of Royal Military Police officers and their families. Based on Moffat’s childhood memories and his parent’s lives, the series takes a look at the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families. Watch the trailer below: