ABC has ordered pilot for “The Gospel of Kevin,” an hourlong series hailing from Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, Variety has learned.

Described as a “light one-hour,” the pilot is about Kevin, a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world.

Fazekas and Butters co-created “The Gospel of Kevin” and will serve as writers and executive producers. The producing partners are under a deal at ABC Studios, which is the studio on the pilot.

ABC’s pilot slate is ramping up quickly. So far, the network has ordered comedies “Start Up” starring Zach Braff; “Libby & Malcolm,” starring Felicity Huffman and Kenya Barris; “Raised By Wolves” from Greg Berlanti and Diablo Cody; a series about a city mayor from “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs; plus female buddy cop sitcom “The Trustee” from exec producer Elizabeth Banks. On the drama side, ABC has picked up pilots for a Shondaland legal drama; time-travel series “The Crossing;” magician vehicle “Deception;” Carol Mendelsohn’s “Doomsday;” Daniel Dae Kim’s “The Good Doctor;” and a project from Marc Cherry starring Reba McEntire. The network also picked up “Marvel’s The Inhumans” straight-to-series.

Fazekas and Butters are both repped by ICM.