NBC has renewed comedy “The Good Place” for a 13-episode second season. The move makes creator Mike Schur’s comedy the second freshman series to get an early renewal this season from NBC, following drama “This Is Us,” which was given a rare two-season pickup earlier this month.

“Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of ‘The Good Place’ was just extraordinary,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said. “We absolutely can’t wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride.”

In its first season, “The Good Place” averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.1 million total viewers overall in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers.

In her column about the show’s season-one finale this month, Variety critic Maureen Ryan wrote, “The two-part finale was especially crisp and entertaining. And as I write this, it’s hard not to recall that our nation, like these characters, stand poised at a moral crossroads. I don’t know about you, but I feel grateful for a show that is, at its heart, so sincere and earnest while also very focused on its mission to entertain. We need that.”

“The Good Place” is executive produced by Schur with David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard. It is produced by Universal Television.