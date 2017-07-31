NBC Sets New Premiere Dates for ‘The Good Place,’ ‘The Blacklist’

NBC is adjusting its fall premiere schedule.

The network on Monday set a new premiere date for “The Good Place.” The half-hour comedy from executive producer Mike Schur will debut its second season Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. The premiere will follow the two-hour season finale of “America’s Got Talent.”

The series, starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, will then move to its regular 8:30 p.m. time period the following week beginning Sept. 28. That night had been the planned season premiere for “The Good Place.”

In its first season, “The Good Place” averaged a 1.4 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49 and 4.7 million total viewers.

In her review of season one for Variety, Maureen Ryan, wrote, “’The Good Place,’ for all its fanciful elements and whimsical flourishes, has a rock-solid foundation: It is devoted to questions and scenarios that percolate with moral urgency.”

NBC also on Monday set the season five premiere for drama “The Blacklist” doe Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.