TV News Roundup: ‘The Good Fight’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date on CBS All Access

In today’s roundup, “Black Lightning” offers a preview photo, while “The Good Fight” announces its Season 2 premiere date.

PREMIERE DATES

“The Good Fight” Season 2 will premiere March 4 on CBS. In its second season, Diane, Lucca, Maia, and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald); Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s orbit. From “The Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King, the series stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman, and Nyambi Nyambi. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, and Brooke Kennedy also serve as executive producers.

“Hap and Leonard” will return for its third season on SundanceTV on Wednesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. The anthology series, inspired by the book “The Two-Bear Mambo” by Joe R. Lansdale, follows two lifelong best friends. Set once again in East Texas just before Christmas of 1989, Hap and Leonard scramble to locate Florida Grange (Tiffany Mack), who has gone missing in the Klan-infested town of Grovetown. Hap and Leonard find themselves at odds with a number of characters including a possibly corrupt sheriff and the leader of the Caucasian Knights. James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams will return as title characters Hap and Leonard, and will be joined by an ensemble cast including Louis Gossett Jr., Corbin Bernsen, Andrew Dice Clay, Laura Allen, and Curtis Harding.

Bravo Media announced the docu-series starring Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund, “Bethenny & Fredrik,” will premiere Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Bethenny has been Fredrik’s client and friend, and now they’re taking their friendship to new heights by coming together as real estate moguls and business partners. Frankel is a self-made businesswoman who founded Skinnygirl Cocktails, while Eklund is a real estate entrepreneur in New York City. Together they’ve got ambitions to renovate properties and make a huge profit. With millions of their own money on the line, along with years of friendship, they tackle the ups and downs of scouting, buying, and designing multimillion-dollar homes.

FIRST LOOKS

The CW released a new poster for “Black Lightning,” which premieres Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. Based on the characters from D.C., the comic series follows Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a father of two and principal of a local charter high school. He comes out of vigilante retirement when crime and corruption spread through the community after the local gang, The One Hundred, returns. The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden. Take a look at the poster:

CREDIT: The CW

SPECIALS

BBC America announced it will air the two largest darts tournaments, the World Darts Championship and the Premier League. The World Darts Championship, premiering on BBCA on Dec. 14, features 72 players representing 24 countries competing for the Sid Waddell Trophy. Premier League Darts, premiering on Feb. 1, features ten darts players in matches throughout Europe across 16 weeks. BBCA coverage will include a combination of live shows and highlight moments.

CASTING

Jill Hennessy, Jere Shea, and Lauren E. Banks have joined the cast of Showtime’s pilot “City on a Hill.” The drama stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, while Cathy Moriarty, Michael O’Keefe, Amanda Clayton, and Rory Culkin will have guest roles that will recur if the project goes to series. Hennessy will play Jenny Rhodes, the wife of Jackie Rhodes (Bacon). Chapman has been cast as Dickie Minogue, a Boston cop who comes into conflict with Jackie. Shea takes on the part of Hank Signa, an investigator for the Suffolk County DA who works with Decourcy Ward (Hodge). Banks will play the part of Siobhan Quays, an attorney who is the wife of Decourcy Ward. Moriarty has been cast as Ma Ryan, the mother of Frankie (Jonathan Tucker) and Jimmy (Mark O’Brien), who is too easy on Jimmy and too tough on Frankie. O’Keefe will play Agent Clasby, a retiring FBI agent and former partner of Jackie. Clayton portrays Cathy Ryan, the warm but tough wife of Frankie. Culkin has been cast as Clay Roach, an informant who works for Jackie.

GREENLIGHTS

Urban Movie Channel announced a new travel reality series, “World Wide Nate: African Adventures.” The first of 13 episodes will premiere on Dec. 15. The show follows Chicago native Nathan Fluellen as he travels across Africa. The international travel vlogger hikes the Democratic Republic of the Congo mountains to the world’s largest lava lake, rappels alongside a 600-foot-tall waterfall in Lesotho, and treks through the Rwandan jungle alongside silverback gorillas.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Sesame Workshop announced Benjamin Lehmann as the new executive producer of “Sesame Street.” Lehmann previously served as the show’s supervising producer since 2015. He first joined “Sesame Street” production as a PA in 2001. Lehmann has won multiple awards for his work on “Sesame Street,” including nine Emmys and four Producer’s Guild Awards. Recently, he and the Sesame Street production team won a Primetime Emmy for 2016’s holiday special, “Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas.” He also directed “The Magical Wand Chase,” a special that aired on HBO earlier this year. Prior to joining Sesame Workshop, Lehmann was an independent producer, cinematographer, and director with his own production company.

Viceland has promoted Catherine Whyte to executive vice president and head of production and Meghan Kirsch to senior vice president of marketing and creative. They both are based at VICE’s headquarters in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and report to president Guy Slattery. Whyte manages all production for Viceland’s slate of original programming, as well as working with a team of producers overseeing projects in various stages of development. Kirsch has been overseeing the network’s marketing strategy for both on-and-off-air with creative, paid and social media, brand partnerships, and promotions since June 2016. She also supervises Vice Labs, a team of filmmakers charged with the creation of short-form programming for Viceland.

Hollywood Radio and Television Society has elected industry leaders from WME, Universal Television, Lionsgate, and City National Bank as new officers to a two-year voluntary term beginning in January 2018. WME Partner Marc Korman will serve as president, Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe will be vice president, Lionsgate Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak will be secretary, and City National Bank Senior Vice President of its Entertainment Division David Acosta will return as treasurer.

Rajeev Kheror has been named president of health-entertainment network Z Living. Kheror will operate out of the network’s Los Angeles headquarters. He previously served as president of strategy and planning of international business at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Z Living’s parent company. Additionally, Rafe Oller, who has served as CEO and general manager of Z Living since 2015, will be exiting the network to pursue a new venture.