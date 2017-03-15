Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, and Rose Leslie will all continue fighting “The Good Fight.” CBS All Access has renewed “The Good Wife” spinoff for a second season, Variety has learned. Season 2 will premiere in early 2018.

“The Good Fight” is only halfway through its 10-episode first season, but the series is unencumbered by the daily ratings rat race thanks to its home on subscription service CBS All Access, where success is measured by total number of subscribers rather than viewers for individual episodes. For context, though, the series premiere ran on the CBS broadcast channel on Feb. 19, drawing a total audience of 7.17 million dollars for that airing, and CBS says All Access is approaching 1.5 million subscribers.

“We’re only a few episodes into the first season and the reaction from CBS All Access subscribers and critics alike has been phenomenal,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive. “This series and its characters are just beginning and we can’t wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take ‘The Good Fight’ next.”

The series, from “The Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha. The series premiered to largely favorable reviews. “The first two episodes are generally efficient and they display a familiar dry wit, and the cast is uniformly excellent,”Variety‘s Maureen Ryan said in her review. “But ‘The Good Fight’ has to incorporate a host of supporting characters and cases of the week into the backstories of its multiple leads, and the results are occasionally a bit bumpy and scattered. All in all, however, it’s a promising endeavor, even if the lead characters are so understandably stressed that it’s a pleasure to check in on amusing scene-stealers like Eli Gold’s enterprising daughter, Marissa (Sarah Steele), and Denis O’Hare’s delightfully eccentric judge.”

The Kings serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Phil Alden Robinson also co-wrote and executive produced the premiere episode with the Kings. Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Cross also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.