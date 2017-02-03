ABC is looking to make a franchise out of “The Goldbergs.”

The network has picked up a spinoff of the comedy, which is set in the ’90s, Variety has learned.

The spinoff hails from “The Goldbergs” creator Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, executive producer on the flagship ’80s sitcom. Both will exec produce, along with Doug Robinson of Happy Madison and Seth Gordon of Exhibit A. Sony Pictures Television, which is behind the original series, is the studio.

Set in the ’90s, the pilot follows two high school teachers who become unlikely father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school.

“The Goldbergs” debuted in 2013 on ABC, and is currently in the midst of its fourth season. The sitcom stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin, as the parents of a family that is based off of Goldberg’s real-life childhood.

This is the second spinoff of a family comedy in the works at ABC. The network is also eyeing a spinoff of “Black-ish,” which would follow Yara Shahidi’s character to college. That project will debut as a backdoor pilot this spring and is in the early stages of development.

ABC has picked up the most pilots out of any broadcast network at this point. Sources tell Variety that the network is most likely done with their drama slate, but is still planning to order a handful of comedy pilots.