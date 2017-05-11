‘The Goldbergs’ Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 at ABC

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
The Goldbergs spinoff
Courtesy of ABC

The Goldbergs” has been renewed for both Seasons 5 and 6 at ABCVariety has learned.

Based on the childhood of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, the series follows a young Adam as he and his eccentric family try to get by in the wonderland we know as the 1980’s. Adam, along with his parents, siblings, and grandfather, learn about life and love every week in hilarious fashion while also delving into incredible new technology like VCRs and mixtapes.

The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, A.J. Michalka, George Segal, and Jeff Garlin. Patton Oswalt is the series narrator, playing an adult Adam looking back on his childhood. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Marc Firek, Lew Schneider, Chris Bishop and Adam Armus serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Happy Madison and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The series has proven incredibly popular and is one of ABC’s top-rated scripted shows, behind only “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Modern Family.” It is averaging a 1.8 rating and 6.1 million viewers in its fourth season.

Last Man Standing

Dozens of TV Shows Canceled Across Networks Ahead of Upfronts

Thus far, ABC has renewed comedies “Black-ish,” “Modern Family” (for two seasons), and “The Middle,” along with dramas “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” “Scandal” had previously been renewed for Season 7, which will reportedly be the show’s last. The network recently canceled Friday night multi-cam comedy “Last Man Standing,” and had previously canceled freshman dramas “Time After Time,” “Notorious,” and “Conviction.”

