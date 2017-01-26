Anna Friel, Louisa Krause, and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in the second season of Starz drama series “The Girlfriend Experience.”

Season two will feature new characters a new format for the show, from executive producers Steven Soderbergh, Lodge Kerrigan, and Amy Seimetz. Parallel storylines will take place over 14 episodes in Washington, D.C. and New Mexico. Writers Kerrigan and Seimetz will each be responsible for one storyline.

“It was always our intention to change the universe every season, but Amy and Lodge have cranked up the ambition, scope, and complexity of the show by creating two storylines even more provocative and confrontational than last year’s. I’m as excited as a Swedish person is allowed to get,” Soderbergh said.

When the limited series was renewed for a second season back in summer 2016, Starz announced that season two would feature entirely new characters and plotlines.

“We’re excited to offer Starz subscribers a second season that will explore new GFEs, clients and relationships as we take viewers back into this world that questions the price of intimacy and its emotional consequences,” Carmi Zlotnik, managing director at Starz, said at the time of the renewal.

The first season starred Riley Keough as the central character, Christine Reade, a law student at a prestigious law firm, who shifts her focus when a classmate introduces her to the world of transactional relationships.

“From my point of view, it would be silly to continue on with Christine’s story, but I know that (Starz CEO) Chris (Albrecht) was talking about potentially if there’s a second season telling different stories every season,” Keough told Variety ahead of the first season premiere.

“The Girlfriend Experience” is an adaptation of Soderbergh’s 2009 film of the same name. Though the first season of the Starz series averaged just 230,000 total viewers per episode, the drama garnered critical praise.

Philip Fleishman serves as executive producers with Soderbergh, Kerrigan, and Seimetz.