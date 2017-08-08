‘The Gifted’ Showrunner Says Series Will Not Ignore X-Men

“The Gifted” showrunner Matt Nix said that the upcoming Fox series will not shy away from dealing with the X-Men universe.

“In our world, one of the things we’ll be unpacking is the specific relationship of this group of characters to the X-Men,” Nix said Tuesday at the TCA summer press tour. “It’s in the trailer that the X-Men are gone. And that’s not a dodge, like ‘The X-Men are gone and we’re never going to mention them again!’ We’re going to be exploring it. It’s a huge deal to these guys. It’s a huge deal in the world. It’s one of the central mysteries of the show.”

Nix also addressed how the series will intersect with the X-Men cinematic universe.

“There’s a whole sort of historical mythology,” he said. “There’s not going to be a situation where the television show is driving the movies or the movies are driving the television show, because the mythology that we’re telling specifically avoids that but it doesn’t avoid that by pretending the X-Men don’t exist or there just doing stuff over and no one pays any attention.”

The action-adventure series–hailing from Marvel Television, Nix and director Bryan Singer–follows a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

It stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, and Coby Bell. Nix executive produces along with Lauren Shuler Donner, Singer, Simon Kinberg, Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory.