‘The Gifted’ Showrunner Says Series Will Not Ignore X-Men

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
'The Gifted' Showrunner Says Series Will
David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Gifted” showrunner Matt Nix said that the upcoming Fox series will not shy away from dealing with the X-Men universe.

“In our world, one of the things we’ll be unpacking is the specific relationship of this group of characters to the X-Men,” Nix said Tuesday at the TCA summer press tour. “It’s in the trailer that the X-Men are gone. And that’s not a dodge, like ‘The X-Men are gone and we’re never going to mention them again!’ We’re going to be exploring it. It’s a huge deal to these guys. It’s a huge deal in the world. It’s one of the central mysteries of the show.”

Nix also addressed how the series will intersect with the X-Men cinematic universe.

“There’s a whole sort of historical mythology,” he said. “There’s not going to be a situation where the television show is driving the movies or the movies are driving the television show, because the mythology that we’re telling specifically avoids that but it doesn’t avoid that by pretending the X-Men don’t exist or there just doing stuff over and no one pays any attention.”

The action-adventure series–hailing from Marvel Television, Nix and director Bryan Singer–follows a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

It stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, and Coby Bell. Nix executive produces along with Lauren Shuler Donner, Singer, Simon Kinberg, Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad