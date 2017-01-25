CBS has given a pilot order to hour-long drama “The Get” from writer and executive producer Bridget Carpenter.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, “The Get” is described as focusing on a team of tireless internet journalists as they pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting.

Carpenter most recently served as showrunner on Hulu’s time-travel drama “11.22.63,” which she executive produced with J.J. Abrams. She also served as a consulting producer on the first season of Abrams’ HBO sci-fi drama “Westworld.” Her other television credits include Sundance TV’s “The Red Road,” NBC’s “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights,” and “Dead Like Me.”