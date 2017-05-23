‘The Flash’ Season Finale Exclusive Clip: Savitar Holds Cisco Hostage

Things are looking very bleak for Team Flash heading into the Season 3 finale.

After months of preparation and planning, Barry (Grant Gustin) still wasn’t able to stop Savitar from killing Iris (Candice Patton). On top of that, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) — who is still in full Killer Frost mode and working with Savitar — traded blows with Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and has taken him hostage.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s season finale, Savitar — really just another version of Barry — tells Cisco his plan to rule throughout time and how his former friend is going to help.

“You want to splice yourself throughout time?” Cisco asks. “Exist in every single moment there ever was?”

“I’ll be everywhere,” Savitar responds. “Every hour, every minute. And then I will rule from the Big Bang to the end of the world.”

Savitar reveals that he left Team Flash alive for so long because he needed Tracy Brand (Anne Dudek) to build the weapon that traps him in the Speed Force in the future earlier. Now he’s looking for Cisco to make adjustments under the threat of Savitar killing Caitlin/Killer Frost if he doesn’t.

“You know what I just remembered? Julian (Tom Felton) just got back to Star Labs. He has the cure, he can turn her back, you can have her back,” Savitar informs Cisco. “But not if she’s dead. So put that mechanical genius to good use.”