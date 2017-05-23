‘The Flash’ Season Finale Exclusive Clip: Savitar Holds Cisco Hostage

@Jacobb41

Things are looking very bleak for Team Flash heading into the Season 3 finale.

After months of preparation and planning, Barry (Grant Gustin) still wasn’t able to stop Savitar from killing Iris (Candice Patton). On top of that, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) — who is still in full Killer Frost mode and working with Savitar — traded blows with Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and has taken him hostage.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s season finale, Savitar — really just another version of Barry — tells Cisco his plan to rule throughout time and how his former friend is going to help.

Related

The Flash Killer Frost

‘The Flash’: Danielle Panabaker Calls Caitlin’s Evolution to Killer Frost Both ‘Tragic’ and ‘Exciting’

“You want to splice yourself throughout time?” Cisco asks. “Exist in every single moment there ever was?”

“I’ll be everywhere,” Savitar responds. “Every hour, every minute. And then I will rule from the Big Bang to the end of the world.”

Savitar reveals that he left Team Flash alive for so long because he needed Tracy Brand (Anne Dudek) to build the weapon that traps him in the Speed Force in the future earlier. Now he’s looking for Cisco to make adjustments under the threat of Savitar killing Caitlin/Killer Frost if he doesn’t.

“You know what I just remembered? Julian (Tom Felton) just got back to Star Labs. He has the cure, he can turn her back, you can have her back,” Savitar informs Cisco. “But not if she’s dead. So put that mechanical genius to good use.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad