“The Flash” has been putting the team through the wringer this season, and none moreso than Iris West (Candice Patton).

After accidentally travelling to the near future and watching Savitar murder Iris, Barry (Grant Gustin) has been working to change the future to stop what he saw from happening. Last week, Iris watched her brother Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) — who Barry was training to stop Savitar — get stuck in the Speed Force, and learned that Barry’s marriage proposal happened mainly because there wasn’t a ring on her hand in the future Barry saw. A rift between the power couple grew as Iris broke off the engagement.

“The tension between Barry and Iris has much more to do with their relationship and their future,” Patton told Variety about whether the rift has more to do with losing Wally or the engagement. “They’re both devastated and depressed at the nature of where their relationship is headed.”

Patton also said that Iris’ choice about the engagement will be solidified in this week’s episode.

“Next episode, Barry goes into the Speed Force to find Wally and try to bring him out — and you see Iris fearing for both Barry and Wally wondering if they’ll get out — and I think Barry being gone makes Iris kind of question her decision on holding off on the engagement,” Patton said. “We’ll see her really struggle with her decision, and by the end of the episode we’ll see her make a choice about whether to move forward with her decision.”

But it isn’t all doom and gloom ahead for Team Flash. In two weeks, “The Flash” and “Supergirl” will have a musical mini-crossover that finds the titular heroes “whammied” by the Music Meister (Darren Criss) and enter a dream-like state. Patton teased how Iris will factor into the event.

“You’ll see two versions of Iris in the episode,” she said. “The Iris that we know and love, and a person they [Barry and Kara (Melissa Benoist)] think is Iris but is actually a completely different character named Millie. She’s the sassy daughter of two gangsters — played Victor Garber and Jessie Martin — and she’s madly in love with Mon-El’s character (‘Supergirl’s’ Chris Wood), whose name is Tommy. They’re fighting for their love, because both of their families do not want them to be together.”

“The Flash” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.