TV Ratings: ‘F Word With Gordon Ramsay’ Premiere Drives Fox to Wednesday Demo Win

The launch of “The F Word With Gordon Ramsay” was good enough in the Wednesday overnight ratings to carry Fox to a win in the key demo, according to Nielsen data.

The live cook-off series opened to a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers, airing at 9 p.m. It was able to build on its lead-in from the season premiere of “MasterChef” at 8 p.m., which drew a 1.0 and 3.5 million viewers. “MasterChef,” however, was down in the demo compared to last season’s debut.

On NBC, “Little Big Shots” (1.2, 7.6 million) held up well in its new time slot, ranking as the number one broadcast show of the night in the demo. The Season 3 debut of “The Carmichael Show” (0.9, 4.3 million) followed at 9 p.m. The sitcom dipped in the demo from its Season 2 debut last May, but still outperformed the last four episodes of the previous season in the demo. A second episode of “The Carmichael Show” followed at 9:30 p.m. (0.8, 3.5 million).

CBS, ABC, and The CW aired only repeats.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.0, but finished third in total viewers with 3.4 million. NBC came in second in the demo with a 0.8, but first in viewers with 4.74 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6, but second in viewers with 4.72 million. ABC ended the night in fourth overall with a 0.5 rating and 2.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.