‘The Exorcist’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Fox has renewed “The Exorcist” for a second season, Variety has learned.

The psychological TV thriller is a TV remake of the classic horror movie, which terrified audiences around the world. No details have been released regarding Season 2, other than opening “a new chapter of the iconic franchise,” per Fox.

Airing on Friday nights, the series hasn’t been a ratings breakout, averaging a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers, making it one of Fox’s lowest-rated scripted shows.

