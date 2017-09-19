‘The Deuce’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2

HBO has renewed drama series “The Deuce” for a second season.

Created by David Simon and George Pelacanos, “The Deuce” premiered Sept. 10 on the premium service. Starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, the series tells the story of the rise of the porn industry in New York in the 1970s.

“We are thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with master storytellers David Simon and George Pelecanos,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “Their unique gift for immersing the audience in their dark and edgy worlds brings a brilliant verisimilitude unlike any other. With the remarkably talented Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco leading an exceptional cast, we look forward to delving deeper as this captivating story evolves.”

Executive producers for “The Deuce” are Pelecanos, David Simon, Nina Kostroff Noble, James Franco. Richard Price is co-executive producer; Marc Henry Johnson and Gyllenhaal serve as producers.

“Everyone involved with this project is genuinely grateful to HBO for the chance to take the narrative where it needs to go,” said Simon. “We knew the theme and purpose of the story, but there are many people in the entertainment industry who might not have it told, or worse, would have told it for the wrong reasons. HBO is a serious outfit. And they don’t scare.”

“Many thanks to HBO, our longtime partners, who’ve now given us the opportunity to continue to tell this compelling story,” said Pelecanos. “We’re ready to get back to work with our amazing cast and crew.”