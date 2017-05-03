‘The Defenders’ First Trailer Brings Team Together to Save New York (Watch)

“The Defenders” got its first official trailer from Netflix on Tuesday.

The series, which premieres globally on Netflix on August 18, follows Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand/Iron Fist as they come together for the first time in order to save New York from the forces of evil. The limited series is the culmination of the previous releases of the four heroes’ standalone series.

It stars Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones. Additional cast members include Academy-Award nominated actress Sigourney Weaver, Elodie Yung, Scott Glenn, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Simone Missick, and Jessica Henwick.

“The Defenders” is executive produced by Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie along with Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb. The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Watch the trailer below.