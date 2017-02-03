The CW has ordered another drama pilot.

The younger-skewing network has greenlit a pilot for “Valor,” written by scribe Kyle Jarrow who will serve as an executive producer with Bill Habor. CBS Television Studios is producing.

In “Valor,” the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a US Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets, and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers.

The project is one of many army-centric pilots this season, following NBC’s “For God And Country,” which is about military heroes; CBS’s untitled Navy SEAL pilot; and a reboot of “Behind Enemy Lines” at Fox.

Other than “Valor,” The CW — which always orders the least of any of the broadcast networks — has so far ordered pilots for “Life Sentence,” a dramedy starring “Pretty Little Liars” actress Lucy Hale; “Insatiable” from executive producer Ryan Seacrest; an action-adventure drama, “Searchers,” from Greg Berlanti and “The 100” creator Jason Rothenberg; and a reboot of “Dynasty.”

Sources tell Variety that the CW is looking to order six pilots in total, so only one more pilot pickup is to be expected.