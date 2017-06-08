CW Loads Up Fall Schedule Rollout Across One Week in October

The CW is packing all of its fall premiere dates into the week of Oct. 9, a departure from recent years when its series launches were staggered across several weeks.

The return of “Supergirl” kicks off the 2017-18 season on Monday, Oct. 9, followed by the premiere of military drama “Valor.” Both “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow” will return on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The reboot of “Dynasty” will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 11 immediately after the Season 2 premiere of “Riverdale.”

The series finale of “Vampire Diaries” this season made room on Friday for “Jane the Virgin” to move the 9 p.m. hour while “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” shifts to the 8 p.m. slot, with both shows premiering on Oct. 13.

The network is holding two of its new series orders for midseason: the DC Comics entry “Black Lightning” and Lucy Hale starrer “Life Sentence.”

Here are CW’s fall premiere dates:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm                  SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm                VALOR (Series Premiere)

 

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm                  THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm                DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm                  RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm                DYNASTY (Series Premiere)

 

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm                  SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm                ARROW (Season Premiere)

 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00pm                 CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm                JANE THE VIRGIN (Season Premiere)

 

(Pictured: “Dynasty”)

