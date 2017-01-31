The CW has picked up two more pilots, including the next project for “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale, Variety has learned.

Hale has signed on to topline “Life Sentence,” a one-hour dramedy about a young women diagnosed with terminal cancer who finds out that she’s not dying after all and has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.”

“Life Sentence” hails from writers Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith who will executive produce with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold. The pilot is produced by Lawrence’s Doozer Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Hale, who is repped by Reel Talent Management and ICM, stars on Freeform’s hit “Pretty Little Liars,” which wraps up its seven-season run this spring with its final 10 episodes.

The CW has also picked up “Insatiable” from executive producer Ryan Seacrest.

Written by Lauren Gussis (“Once Upon A Time”), the drama follows a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world.

Gussis will serve as an executive producer with Seacrest and Nina Wass of Ryan Seacrest Productions, plus Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group. CBS Television Studios is producing.