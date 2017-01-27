The CW has jumped into pilot season with the first two pickups for the network.

The younger-skewing broadcaster has ordered pilots for the “Dynasty” reboot, and the action-adventure drama “Searchers,” Variety has learned.

With the same title as the 1980’s hit, “Dynasty” hails from “Gossip Girls” creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick. The writers will all serve as executive producers, along with the creators of the original “Dynasty,” Esther and Richard Shapiro. CBS Television Studios is producing, along with Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire shingle.

The modernized remake will follow two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The primetime soap will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington. and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal. a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class. In an age where dynasties appear everywhere — from reality TV to the polling booths — the drama will feature the one percent in all its glitz and gloss, while exposing the dark underbelly that is a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.

“Searchers” hails from some of the CW’s most trusted creators: “The 100’s” Jason Rothenberg and super-producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Created by Rothenberg, “Searchers” is about a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves on the journey of a lifetime. Ten years after the death of their parents, a pragmatic brother and free spirited sister are forced to team up when they learn that their mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories may be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths, and unexplainable mysteries of the world.

Rothernberg, Berlanti and Schechter will all serve as executive producers. Warner Bros. Television is the studio, along with Berlanti Productions.

“Searchers” marks the third pilot ordered scored by Berlanti Prods., which is also producing ABC’s magician drama “Deception” and the Diablo Cody comedy “Raised By Wolves.” The banner is behind the CW’s successful superhero quartet “Arrow,” “The Flash,” DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Supergirl,” plus the network’s newest series “Riverdale,” which debuted last night.