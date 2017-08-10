‘The Crown’ Season 2 Sets Premiere Date on Netflix, Releases First Trailer (WATCH)

Netflix released the premiere date and the first look at “The Crown” Season 2 on Thursday.

The second season of the critically-acclaimed series will launch in all territories where Netflix is available on December 8.

The series tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, as the fragile social order established after the Second World War breaks apart. Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.

Season 1 of the show starred Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Victoria Hamilton, Vanessa Kirby, John Lithgow, Nicholas Rowe, Pip Torrens, Jeremy Northam, Ben Miles, Billy Jenkins, and more. Based on the award-winning play, “The Audience,” the series reunites creator and writer Peter Morgan with director Stephen Daldry and producer Andy Harries.

Season 1 won two Golden Globe awards, both for Best Television Series-Drama and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for Foy. It has also been nominated for 10 Emmy Awards.

Watch the first trailer above and see the first look images for Season 2 below.