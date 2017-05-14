‘The Crown’ Loses Out in all Categories at BAFTA TV Awards

Netflix’s “The Crown” lost out in all categories it was nominated in at BAFTA’s British Academy Television Awards, which were announced Sunday night. The Netflix show had gone into the night a favorite after scoring five nominations in four categories, the most nominations of any show this year.

The period drama lost out to BBC crime drama “Happy Valley” in best drama category, while Claire Foy was beaten by “Happy Valley” star Sarah Lancashire in the leading actress category. John Lithgow, Jared Harris and Vanessa Kirby all lost out in supporting categories.

Foy lost out for a second consecutive year in the category, having been nominated last year for “Wolf Hall” when she lost to “Doctor Foster’s” Suranne Jones. In her leading actress acceptance speech Lancashire acknowledged the Golden Globe and SAG Award winner, saying: “Claire Foy, you’ve given me my best 10 hours under a duvet.”

FX’s “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” won BAFTA’s International award. The show beat out competition from Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” HBO’s “The Night Of” and Amazon’s “Transparent.”

It was a good night for the BBC’s “Planet Earth II.” The natural history program, which is presented by David Attenborough, which won the award for Specialist Factual as well as winning BAFTA’s Must See Moment award, the only prize decided by the public.

BBC one-off drama “Damilola, Our Loved Boy,” also claimed two awards. The Minnow Films production won in the best single drama category and took best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku.

Tom Hollander won best supporting actor for his role in “The Night Manager,” which had been the acclaimed drama’s only nomination. Hollander beat out “The Crown’s” John Lithgow and Jared Harris, who had both been nominated for their roles as Winston Churchill and King George VI, respectively. Daniel Mays had also been nominated for “Line of Duty.” “This was a really fun job and a great part,” said Hollander.

Host Sue Perkins, presenting the awards show for the first time, drew early attention to industry and public surprise at “The Night Manager’s” lack of nominations when they were announced on April 11. Talking about what a strong year it had been for television the former “Great British Bake-Off” co-host received strong applause saying “‘The Night Manager’ was a hell of a show. It’s not nominated, but it was a hell of a show.”

Adeel Akhtar won best actor for BBC Studios’ “Murdered by My Father,” beating competition including Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses.”

Presenting best female performance in a comedy program Oscar-winner and “People v O.J. Simpson star” Cuba Gooding Jr joked “and the BAFTA goes to ‘Moonlight,’” before announcing “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the winner. The actress, who beat “Fleabag” co-star and BAFTA favorite Olivia Colman to the award, thanked her mother, who she said had told her: “Darling you can be whatever you want to be as long as you’re outrageous.”

Steve Coogan won best male performance in a comedy program. It was Coogan’s fifth BAFTA Television Award and his third for playing Partridge, following wins in 1998 and 2013. He also won a BAFTA Film Award for adapted screenplay in 2014, alongside Jeff Pope, for “Philomena.”

Two previously announced career achievement awards saw “Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley receive BAFTA’s prestigious Fellowship and documentary executive Nick Fraser, best known as commissioning editor for the BBC’s “Storyville” from 1999 until 2016, presented the BAFTA Special Award.

FULL WINNERS LIST

Leading actor:

Adeel Akhtar – “Murdered by My Father”

Babou Ceesay – “Damilola, Our Loved Boy”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses”

Robbie Coltrane – “National Treasure”

Leading actress:

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Thirteen”

Nikki Amuka-Bird – “NW”

Sarah Lancashire – “Happy Valley”

Supporting actor:

Daniel Mays – “Line of Duty”

Jared Harris – “The Crown”

John Lithgow – “The Crown”

Tom Hollander – “The Night Manager”

Supporting actress:

Nicola Walker – “Last Tango in Halifax”

Siobhan Finneran – “Happy Valley”

Vanessa Kirby – “The Crown”

Wunmi Mosaku – “Damilola, Our Loved Boy”

Drama series:

“The Crown”

“The Durrells”

“Happy Valley”

“War & Peace”

Comedy & comedy entertainment programme:

“Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe”

“Cunk on Shakespeare”

“The Last Leg”

“Taskmaster”

Entertainment performance:

Adam Hills – “The Last Leg”

Claudia Winkleman – “Strictly Come Dancing”

Graham Norton – “The Graham Norton Show”

Michael McIntyre – “Michael McIntyre’s Big Show”

Entertainment programme:

“Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway”

“Britain’s Got Talent”

“Michael McIntyre’s Big Show”

“Strictly Come Dancing”

Male performance in a comedy programme:

Asim Chaudhry – “People Just Do Nothing”

David Mitchell – “Upstart Crow”

Harry Enfield – “The Windsors”

Steve Coogan – “Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle”

Female performance in a comedy programme:

Diane Morgan – “Cunk on Shakespeare”

Lesley Manville – “Mum”

Olivia Colman – “Fleabag”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag “

Reality & constructed factual:

“First Dates”

“Muslims Like Us”

“The Real Marigold Hotel”

“The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds “

Scripted comedy:

“Camping”

“Fleabag”

“Flowers”

“People Just Do Nothing”

Features:

“The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs”

“The Great British Bake Off”

“Travel Man: 48 Hours In…”

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Current affairs:

“Inside Obama’s White House”

“Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed”

“Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks”

“Unarmed Black Male”

Factual series:

“24 Hours in Police Custody Kids on the Edge”

“Exodus: Our Journey to Europe”

“Kids on the Edge”

“The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment”

International:

“The Night Of”

“The People v OJ Simpson”

“Stranger Things”

“Transparent”

Live event:

“The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme: Thiepval”

“Shakespeare Live! From the RSC”

“Stand Up to Cancer”

“The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration”

Mini-series:

“The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses”

“National Treasure”

“The Secret”

“The Witness for the Prosecution”

News coverage:

“Channel 4 News: Brexit” – “Day One”

“BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests”

“Sky News Tonight” – “Aleppo: Death of a City”

“Victoria Derbyshire”

Single documentary:

“Behind Closed Doors”

“Hillsborough”

“How to Die: Simon’s Choice”

“Hypernormalisation”

Single drama:

“Aberfan: The Green Hollow”

“Damilola, Our Loved Boy”

“Murdered by My Father”

“NW “

Soap & continuing drama:

“Casualty”

“EastEnders”

“Emmerdale”

“Hollyoaks”

Specialist factual:

“Alan Bennett’s Diaries”

“Attenborough’s Life That Glows”

“Grayson Perry: All Man”

“Planet Earth II”

Sport:

“The Open”

“Rio 2016 Olympics”

“Rio 2016 Paralympics”

“Six Nations” – “England v Wales”

Virgin TV’s must-see moment:

“Game of Thrones” – Battle of the Bastards

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” – Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

“Line of Duty” – Urgent Exit Required

“Planet Earth II” – Snakes vs Iguna Chase

“Strictly Come Dancing” – Ed Balls’ “Gangnam Style”

“Who Do You Think You Are?” – Danny Dyer’s Origins