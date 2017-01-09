In its first eligible year, “The Crown” reigned over the Golden Globes.

The Netflix drama won two awards: best performance by an actress in a television drama (for Claire Foy) and the crown jewel award, best television series drama.

The freshman show beat out strong contenders such as HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Netflix’s other buzzy new show, “Stranger Things,” proving that aside from its critical praise, “The Crown” is award-worthy and here to stay.

Backstage, John Lithgow spoke to members of the press about the widespread popularity of “The Crown.” (Lithgow, who was nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill, was beat out by “The Night Manager’s” Hugh Laurie in the category.)

“It is astonishing. It delights all of us,” Lithgow said. “We knew we were doing something fine — from day one, we knew this was going to be extraordinary, but we didn’t dream it would so popular globally.”

When asked in the press room what she would say to Queen Elizabeth II, Foy quipped that she would want to know if she watches the show. Then she added, “I’d just like to hear her talk for about two hours. That would be nice.”

Series creator Peter Morgan mentioned that Season 2 is currently underway, revealing that the sophomore run will take the story through 1964. “We leave behind a certain kind of Britain and we enter a new Britain,” he said. Morgan said that as the show goes through the years, the actors will have to be re-cast to accurately reflect the appearances of the characters as they grow older. “At the end of Season 2, we will have to start thinking about a new cast because our cast will reach a limit about what they can play.”

Though the cast and crew is enjoying the massive success of the series, Morgan joked that the bright future of many potential seasons is very daunting.

“The danger of writing a story about someone with a long life is that the story goes on and on and on,” he said with a laugh.

