‘The Chris Gethard Show’ Moves to TruTV

“The Chris Gethard Show” is migrating to TruTV for its third season.

The move is the latest for comedian Gethard’s talker, which began as a live show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York, then became a cable-access program, then was picked up by cable channel Fusion with its launch there in 2015. No premiere date has been set. TruTV will broadcast the show live from New York. Episodes were prerecorded for Fusion.

“I’ve long admired truTV for their brand of honest, in your face comedy. Myself and the gang from ‘The Chris Gethard Show’ are thrilled to have a new home on the network and are licking our chops for a chance to match the bar truTV has set the past few years,” said Gethard. “I also can’t believe they’re letting us do the show live. Kudos to them for embracing what could be a real disaster. My promise to you though is that should it be a disaster, ‘The Chris Gethard Show’ on truTV will be the most watchable disaster the world has ever seen.”

“The Chris Gethard Show” is produced by Funny or Die. Funny Or Die. Zach Galifianakis, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Owen Burke, Chris Gethard, JD Amato, Anna Wenger and AGI Entertainment Media & Management’s Brian Stern are executive producers. Gethard’s comedy special, “Chris Gethard: Career Suicide,” executive produced by Judd Apatow, premieres Saturday on HBO.

“We are all big fans of Chris and have always thought he’d be a perfect fit for truTV,” said Marissa Ronca, executive vice president of original programming for truTV. “Chris’ comedy is so honest and charming that it’s no surprise he’s developed a devoted fan base who want to interact with him each week. ‘The Chris Gethard Show’ has always been a series where anything can happen…now it’s going to be a series where anything can happen live.”