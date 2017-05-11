‘The Blacklist’ Renewed for Season 5 at NBC

Blacklist
“The Blacklist” has been renewed for a 22-episode Season 5 at NBC, Variety has learned.

The series stars James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives who suddenly turns himself in without explanation. He reveals that he has compiled a list of the worst criminals the world over that even the FBI doesn’t know about and will help catch all of them if rookie agent Elizabeth Keen is made his partner.

In additionto to Spader, the series stars Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, and Hisham Tawfiq. Jon Bokenkamp created the series and executive produces along with John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox and Michael Watkins (“The X-Files”) serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

The series has been popular since its premiere, inspiring the spinoff series “The Blacklist: Redemption,” which has yet to be renewed for a second season. The parent program remains solid in its timeslot, however, averaging a 1.0 and 5.3 million viewers during Season 4.

More to come…

  1. Terry Schilmeister says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Congratulations. Never miss an episode. James Spader you are amazing and a fantastic actor.

