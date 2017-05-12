‘The Blacklist: Redemption’ Canceled by NBC

NBC has canceled “The Blacklist: Redemption.”

Ordered to series in May of last year and starring Famke Janssen and Ryan Eggold, the spinoff began life as an episode of drama “The Blacklist.” In that episode, Janssen debuted as the mother of Eggold’s character. The spinoff’s premise involved Eggold’s character, Keen, being recruited into a secret “private military organization” called Grey Matters that takes on deep-cover assignments. Keen discovered that his long-lost mother (played by Janssen) was the unit’s mysterious leader, sending him on a mission to uncover the truth about her motives and his past.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the series’ eight-episode season premiered in February and ended in April. The show drew middling ratings, averaging a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers.

“Blacklist” creators Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath served as writers and executive producers on “Redemption”; John Fox and John Davis also executive produced.