‘The Big Bang Theory’ Names New Showrunner for Season 11

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
The Big Bang Theory showrunner
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

In light of Steven Molaro moving over to “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon” this fall, a new showrunner has been named for “Big Bang’s” upcoming season.

Steve Holland, a longtime executive producer and writer on “Big Bang Theory,” has taken the reins as showrunner for Season 11, Variety has confirmed.

Holland will run the writers’ room and will work closely with executive producers Chuck Lorre and Molaro, who will both continue to oversee the hit comedy. Molaro, meanwhile, will segue to “Young Sheldon” where he will run the writers’ room. The spinoff, starring pint-sized actor Iain Armitage, is poised to become one of the breakout broadcast shows of the 2017-2018 television season.

Related

Young Sheldon

CBS 2017-18 Fall Schedule: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘SWAT’ Head to Thursday

Holland first joined the “Big Bang Theory” staff in 2009 for Season 3, and became an executive producer last year during the 2016-2017 season. The majority of his career has been spent on “Big Bang,” but his other credits include “Rules of Engagement” and various Nickelodeon shows, including “All That.”

“Big Bang Theory” ranks as television’s highest-rated comedy. After back-and-forth negotiations, CBS and Warner Bros. Television reached deals with the actors and renewed the sitcom through Season 12. The entire core cast — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch — will all return for next two seasons.

“The Big Bang Theory” returns on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Holland is repped by WME.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad