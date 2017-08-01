‘The Big Bang Theory’ Names New Showrunner for Season 11

In light of Steven Molaro moving over to “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon” this fall, a new showrunner has been named for “Big Bang’s” upcoming season.

Steve Holland, a longtime executive producer and writer on “Big Bang Theory,” has taken the reins as showrunner for Season 11, Variety has confirmed.

Holland will run the writers’ room and will work closely with executive producers Chuck Lorre and Molaro, who will both continue to oversee the hit comedy. Molaro, meanwhile, will segue to “Young Sheldon” where he will run the writers’ room. The spinoff, starring pint-sized actor Iain Armitage, is poised to become one of the breakout broadcast shows of the 2017-2018 television season.

Holland first joined the “Big Bang Theory” staff in 2009 for Season 3, and became an executive producer last year during the 2016-2017 season. The majority of his career has been spent on “Big Bang,” but his other credits include “Rules of Engagement” and various Nickelodeon shows, including “All That.”

“Big Bang Theory” ranks as television’s highest-rated comedy. After back-and-forth negotiations, CBS and Warner Bros. Television reached deals with the actors and renewed the sitcom through Season 12. The entire core cast — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch — will all return for next two seasons.

“The Big Bang Theory” returns on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Holland is repped by WME.