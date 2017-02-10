At the tail-end of pilot season, Fox has greenlit “The Beast,” a medical drama from Neal Baer, Variety has learned.

“The Beast” centers around three challenging medical cases each week. In the end, two will live, one will die. Their doctor — with a clinical fear of death — never stops fighting the odds.

Baer, an alum of “ER,” co-wrote the pilot with Dawn DeNoon. They will serve as executive producers with Jessica Shulman. Baer Bones is producing, along with 20th Century Fox Television.

The pilot marks a reunion for Baer and DeNoon who worked together on “Law & Order: SVU,” on which Baer served as showrunner for 11 seasons.

“The Beast” pilot is not the only medical drama news of the day. Earlier today, ABC picked up the long-running “Grey’s Anatomy” for a fourteenth season.