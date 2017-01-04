Don’t call it a Super Bowl show. (The NFL doesn’t like it when you do that and you’re not an official media partner.) However, Comedy Central is getting in on some of the pro-football-adjacent action by greenlighting “The Barstool Rundown: Live from Houston,” four half-hour sports comedy specials that will run in the week leading up to the big game, starting Jan. 30 at midnight.

“Barstool Rundown” founder Dave Portnoy and his compatriots Kevin Clancy and Dan Katz will take up residence at a Houston bar for the specials, which mark the trio’s first foray into long-form TV.

Wednesday’s order is just for these four specials, but it’s an interesting trial. Comedy Central has yet to truly fill the vacancy left by “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” which left the air in August 2016. Currently, the post-“Daily Show” slot is being occupied by Chris Hardwick-hosted panel show “@midnight.”

“Some of my best life decisions have been made while sitting on a barstool,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman. “I’m hoping this is one of them.”

“The Barstool Rundown: Live From Houston” will be executive produced and written by Portnoy, Clancy, Katz and CEO of Barstool Sports, Erika Nardini. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.