‘The Bachelorette’ Winner: Who Did Rachel Lindsay Choose? (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you do not want to know the outcome of “The Bachelorette” Season 13 finale.

“The Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay ended her journey for love on Monday night, wrapping up a tumultuous season of emotions, drama, cheating rumors and perhaps the most interesting hometown dates episode the ABC franchise has ever seen.

Lindsay’s last men standing were Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus — so who did she choose?

In the end, Lindsay chose Bryan. The pair is now engaged.

Ahead of the season, Lindsay spoke to Variety and other reporters and revealed that she did indeed accept a proposal at the end of her season, confirming, “I am very much so in love and very much so engaged.”

Lindsey, a 32-year-old lawyer from Dallas, made history as the first-ever African-American lead on ABC’s entire “Bachelor” franchise. Prior to her season beginning, she said, “I do feel a sense of responsibility…I’m representing myself as an African-American woman and — on a platform that hasn’t been done before. So all eyes are going to be on me…I do feel that pressure, but I also think that it’s such a humbling and honoring experience that I accept the challenge and I’m more than happy to do it.”

One of TV’s top-rated series, “The Bachelorette” saw a dip in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings compared to last season, but still ranked the top-rated summer series on ABC this year. Throughout Season 13, the show has been averaging a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers per episode going into the finale.

