TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Hits Season High in Total Viewers

Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette” on ABC hit a season high in total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m., “The Bachelorette” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers. That bests this season’s previous high in total viewers on June 5 (6 million). This season’s best rating in the demo came during the premiere on May 22, when it averaged a 1.8 for the night.

ABC aired only repeats for the rest of primetime.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.5, 5.8 million) was the second highest-rated and second most-watched show of the night. “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge” (1.0, 3.8 million) was even at 10.

CBS aired only repeats.

Fox saw “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.7, 2.9 million) dip in the demo, while “Superhuman” (0.5, 1.8 million) was down in both measures.

A new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.2, 950,000) was down in both measures on The CW.

ABC and NBC tied for first in the demo with a 1.3 each, but NBC was ahead in total viewers with 5.1 million. ABC was second for the night in total viewers with 4.9 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.6, but CBS was third in total viewers with 3.6 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 2.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 960,000 viewers.