TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Hits Season High in Total Viewers

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1308" -
ABC

Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette” on ABC hit a season high in total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m., “The Bachelorette” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers. That bests this season’s previous high in total viewers on June 5 (6 million). This season’s best rating in the demo came during the premiere on May 22, when it averaged a 1.8 for the night.

ABC aired only repeats for the rest of primetime.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.5, 5.8 million) was the second highest-rated and second most-watched show of the night. “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge” (1.0, 3.8 million) was even at 10.

CBS aired only repeats.

Fox saw “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.7, 2.9 million) dip in the demo, while “Superhuman” (0.5, 1.8 million) was down in both measures.

A new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.2, 950,000) was down in both measures on The CW.

ABC and NBC tied for first in the demo with a 1.3 each, but NBC was ahead in total viewers with 5.1 million. ABC was second for the night in total viewers with 4.9 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.6, but CBS was third in total viewers with 3.6 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 2.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 960,000 viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 2

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

2 Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. 1Ronald says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Don’t believe it. Somebody’s fudging here. No pun intended. We are talking the Miss Black Bachelorette. Right? Not watching it. Not THAT bored. To those of you who are so sick and tired of this let me just say ““They’ll be another one floating by any minute now.” Old Gilbert Gottfried joke. The one that got him fired from Aflack. Back when the Aflack goose sounded real good because only Gilbert could do it right. But insurance sometimes has thin skin. They did this time. Yes, we’re waiting for The (real) Bachelorette to return. Probably not until next May.

    Reply
  2. Dunstan says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:45 am

    One word: why?

    Reply
See All 2 Comments

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad