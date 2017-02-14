It’s official: Rachel Lindsay is “The Bachelorette” for Season 13.

Though news of ABC’s upcoming leading lady leaked earlier in the day — as reported by Variety — Lindsay, a contestant on Nick Viall’s current season of “The Bachelor,” appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night to reveal the big news.

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison joined Jimmy Kimmel to make the announcement, in a funny pre-planned skit.

“This is the most dramatic announcement ever,” Harrison said, mocking his own overly-dramatic hosting style that’s so known-and-loved on “The Bachelor” franchise. “There were many women to be considered, but this one really stood out.”

In a drawn-out bit, Harrison strung along Kimmel, before officially revealing the next “Bachelorette.” Then finally, out walked Lindsay. In true “Bachelor” style, Kimmel handed her a rose.

Kimmel did point out that revealing Lindsay as the next “Bachelorette” this early-on is a spoiler because it means her journey with Viall did not work out. But then, he asked her about her future, leading her own season of the reality show.

“We’re a couple weeks out from filming,” Lindsay said. “I’m ready to find love, find a husband.”

The original plan was to have the big announcement break on the late-night show with Kimmel, an obsessive “Bachelor” fan himself. But with the rabid popularity of the reality dating show, news leaked early (a few hours before Kimmel tapes his show), which our sources say came as a surprise to ABC and staffers at “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Lindsay marks the first-ever black lead on “The Bachelor” franchise, which has ran since 2002 and has more than 30 seasons, between the flagship series, “Bachelor,” and the spinoff, “The Bachelorette.”

Of Lindsay’s casting, ABC’s SVP of alternative series, specials and late night, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have Rachel Lindsay as our next Bachelorette. This coveted role is always reserved for a fan-favorite from the previous season, and Rachel is no exception and has been the fans’ choice since she exited the limo. She is an accomplished, confident and beautiful woman who knows what she wants in life. We all look forward to joining her on the joyous journey as she looks for that one special man.”

“The Bachelorette” Season 13 will premiere on May 22 on ABC.

Watch “The Bachelorette” segment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” here: