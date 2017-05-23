TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13 Premiere Holds Solid on ABC

The season premiere of “The Bachelorette” was steady enough to help ABC claim a win in the key demo on Monday night.

According to Nielsen data, the Season 13 opener of the ABC reality series, which features the show’s most diverse cast ever, opened to a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers. That was down slightly from the Season 12 premiere (2.0, 6.6 million) last May, but was still good enough to tie for second in the demo for the night, behind only “The Voice” (1.9, 9.5 million) on NBC.

Earlier on ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” (1.8, 10.4 million) was up in the demo from last week.

On NBC, “The Voice” was followed by the season premiere of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (0.9, 3.7 million), which was up from last summer’s premiere but down from the last original episode in September.

CBS aired the special “Princess Diana: Her Life, Her Death” (0.8, 6.1 million), followed by James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” (0.7, 4.2 million). The special was down slightly in the demo from last year’s special.

On Fox, “Gotham” (1.0, 2.9 million) was even, as was “Lucifer” (0.8, 3.1 million).

For The CW, the season finale of “Supergirl” (0.6, 2.1 million) rose in both measures, as did the season finale of “Jane the Virgin” (0.4, 1 million).

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.8, but finished second in total viewers with 7.3 million. NBC was second in the demo with a 1.6 but first in total viewers with 7.6 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.9 but fourth in total viewers with 3 million. CBS finished fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 5.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.6 million viewers.